Upstate art camp teaches kids art appreciation

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Nestled in the back of Hampton Station in Greenville you will find the women owned business YellowBobbyPins Art Camp.

Owner and lead teacher Lauren Runion has more than 25 years of teaching experience in both public and private schools. With a Bachelor of Science in Art Education she says her business started six and a half years ago in her home.

“Yellow BobbyPins grew out of my need to come home and stay home with my daughter. She was having developmental delays,” said Runion. “I started offering week night and mommy and me classes. I taught out of my home for three years and we were upwards between 200 people in our house between weekly classes, birthday parties, summer camps, it was chaos!”

In the success of her home art classes, the Covid-19 pandemic forced her to change the way she was teaching.

Runion said, “I flipped to virtual classes and taught through Zoom for the next three years. It was a really powerful experience for me because I had to learn all over again how to teach. I was able to teach kids all the way from California into Hawaii. I had kids from more than 35 different states and it was absolute magic!”

In December of last year, YellowBobbyPins opened their art studio allowing children of all ages to channel their inner Picasso while building confidence.

YellowBobbyPins teacher Summer Guzman says the art classes are about getting back to basics and keeping kids from staring at screens.

“Touching, seeing, smelling, those are things that you can’t get from scrolling on a computer or Ipad. We are getting back to basics. The way I was raised and the way I think it should be.”

The art camp allows parents to connect with one another and helps children build important social skills that they will need in a classroom setting. The classes offer sensory rich lessons with bright colored paint, clay, beads, shaving cream, markers, and reading activities. It’s a place where parents can forget about the stress of cleanup and focus on quality time with their kids. Parent Becky Crow, brings all of her children to YellowBobbyPins because it has proven to be beneficial for her family.

“I love that the mess stays here so I don’t have to have a mess at my house,” said Crow. “It gives me the chance to meet other parents and it gives my daughter the chance to be in a classroom setting before she starts kindergarten.”

YellowBobbyPins also offers a wide variety of classes like drawing for children all of ages and skill levels. Runion says the studio and staff are extending their educational reach to help children who have autism.

YellowBobbyPins offers a variety of birthday party options and class is session year round. For more information on how to get your children click YellowBobbyPins Art Studio.

