City of Pickens hosts inaugural Appalachian folk festival

Pickens Appalachian Folk Festival
Pickens Appalachian Folk Festival(City of Pickens)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 9:33 PM EDT
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Pickens announced that they are hosting the first annual Pickens Appalachian Folk Festival this weekend to celebrate Appalachian heritage in the Upstate.

Officials said the festival will take place from October 13 to October 14 and feature music, food, and products from local artists and vendors.

According to officials, the musical artists performing at the festival include the Bear Creek String Bandits, Steve McGaha and Freddie Vanderfold, The Reedy River String Band, The West End String Band, and others.

Officials stated that the event’s goal is to celebrate the Appalachian culture and heritage of Northern Pickens County and the Upstate.

For more information about the event and the schedule for the weekend, you can visit the Pickens Appalachian Folk Festival’s Facebook

