Coast Guard rescues two from sailboat near Winyah Bay

A Coast Guard Station Georgetown 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew rescues two people from the...
A Coast Guard Station Georgetown 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew rescues two people from the water after their 44-foot sailing vessel sank near the jetties by the entrance to Winyah Bay in Georgetown, South Carolina, Oct. 13, 2023. The boat crew recovered the individuals from the water and treated them for shock and hypothermia while transporting them to Station Georgetown to awaiting emergency medical services personnel. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station Georgetown)(United States Coast Guard)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The U.S. Coast Guard said two people were rescued from the water in Georgetown County Friday afternoon.

Watchstanders from Sector Charleston received a call at 5:40 p.m. Friday from the spouse of someone aboard a 44-foot sailboat.

After being unable to reach the boat’s owner on a marine radio, watchstanders received an emergency radio beacon alert from the vessel.

A Georgetown boat crew and a helicopter team from Savannah were sent to locate the people aboard the boat.

The Coast Guard said a good samaritan located the sailboat on a jetty and partially submerged but found no one aboard.

Coast Guard crews were able to locate two people in the water and they were treated for shock and hypothermia.

“Whether it’s a VHF radio, an EPIRB, or a cell phone, having reliable communications equipment while out on the water is the keystone of maritime safety, providing a vital link to summon assistance or share critical information during a maritime emergency,” Senior Chief Petty Officer Robert Dash, command duty officer, Sector Charleston, said.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

