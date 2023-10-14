FOX Carolina Tailgate Show: Clemson and South Carolina enter opposite ends of a bye week

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The college football season continues, and South Carolina is coming off a bye week as Clemson enters one.

FOX Carolina’s college football analysts Corey Miller and Patrick Sapp joined Sports Director Beth Hoole to discuss how the bye weeks can impact both teams.

Clemson got a win over Wake Forest last week and showed how their offense has progressed. Our analysts discuss the game and what Clemson Offensive Coordinator Garrett Riley said about the difference in his past TCU offense and what fans have seen from Clemson this season.

Finally, our analysts talk about what they want to see from Clemson coming out of the bye week, and they pick who they think will win the biggest games this week.

