Game of the Week: #4 T.L. Hanna holds off #2 Hillcrest in top-5 treat

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - No. 4 T.L. Hanna held double-digit leads on several occasions Friday night, but after No. 2 Hillcrest nearly came back, Hanna finally closed out a close one 36-33. T.L. Hanna improved to 8-1 this season and Hillcrest suffered its first loss of the year falling to 7-1.

Hillcrest was down 17 points in the third quarter, but after Avery McFadden ran in a 25-yard touchdown with 2:30 left in the game, Hillcrest was only down 3. Then, they stopped T.L. Hanna and got the ball back with a chance to take the lead. Hillcrest quarterback Kalab Sutton uncorked a pass 40 yards looking for McFadden, but it was intercepted by T.L. Hanna’s Jaylen Harrison. On the next possession, T.L. Hanna’s triple option running attack was able to wind down the clock and complete the win.

“Our kids are resilient they never put their head down, and I was really fired up for them,” T.L. Hanna Head Coach Jason Tone said. “Our defense continued to fight extremely hard and we did a great job finishing the drive and not giving them the ball back. I have to confirm with our athletic director but I believe we’re region champs.”

Click here for the rest of this week’s high school football scores.

FOX Carolina’s Tailgate Tour continues next Friday with another region matchup, and this time it’s between Greenville rivals.

St. Joseph’s Catholic plays at Christ Church Episcopal at 7:30 Friday night.

FOX Carolina will have fun interviews previewing the action during the 5 and 6 p.m. newscasts followed by game highlights during the 10 o’clock newscast.

