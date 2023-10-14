Grand Strand women crochet recycled grocery bags into mats for those in need

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - A pair of Grand Strand women are paying it forward in a fun and unique way: by helping Myrtle Beach’s homeless through plastic and crocheting.

“Giving somebody the ability to have a good night’s sleep is going to make a difference in their day,” said Lisa Jacobs, co-founder of Meditation Sisters.

It’s a difference she hopes to make in the Myrtle Beach Community.

The Meditation Sisters specialize in mindfulness, meditation, and energy work. But outside of work, Jacobs said she’s seen a rise in homelessness with a wide spectrum of circumstances. Whether they be LGBTQ youth, mothers and children as well the mentally ill.

“A lot of times the homeless are ignored and actually they’re not seeing people pass by they don’t even acknowledge them as a human being,” said Jacobs.

That alone ignited her willingness to help.

She found a way to do it with hundreds of plastic bags, crocheting them together to make a mat. It not only brings comfort to those in need but also has added benefits.

“It gives them elevation off of the dirt, it keeps them drier if the ground is moist and it actually holds body heat for the winter time and it gives them cushioning so that their hips and shoulders won’t hurt as bad,” said Jacobs.

Her mission is now gaining attention and now others want to crochet their way into helping others.

“We started taking out the equipment and showing people how to work the plarn, it grew energy on its own,” she said.

Jacobs said it’s now a community service project among 7 different churches across the state, but it’s still a process that takes some time.

“It takes 500 bags to make one six-foot by three-foot mat. And it takes about 80 hours for that work to be done...so my mat is probably an hour or two away from its completion,” she said.

Jacobs is hopeful to now collect thousands of bags to have the goal of making at least six by Thanksgiving, but she’s just glad to pay it forward one person at a time.

“I didn’t know how it would be received and I thought I’d be in all by myself doing this,” said Jacobs. “The more people that found out about it the more excitement there was. I feel like at least for the state of South Carolina, we’re making a difference.”

The Meditation Sisters will host a family mindfulness program starting Oct. 25.

For more information on how you can assist, donate, or learn more about the recycled mats, visit their website.

