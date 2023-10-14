Man drowns in Troup County lake while dropping anchor, sheriff’s office says

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape(WTVG)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Cobb County man drowned in West Point Lake Saturday morning, according to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office.

Jonathon Alvarado, 33, was recovered by the dive team after deputies were called to the lake in Troup County around 7:37 a.m. to a possible drowning.

Deputies learned that three men were on a boat when Alvarado went over the front of the boat “while dropping the anchor.”

The sheriff’s office said this appears to be a tragic accident, no charges were filed at this time.

