Renderings show the future of Spartanburg’s Coca-Cola factory redevelopment

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After nearly a year on pause, we’re getting a look at the future of Spartanburg’s Coca-Cola factory. Property owners are working with developers to turn the former bottling plant into a mixed-use development. The city says this project has the potential to be a catalyst for the area.

“is a really nice structure. It means a lot to the area too. They haven’t seen a lot of investment along that west main corridor in decades,” said Christopher George, Communications Manager for the City of Spartanburg.

Decades of vacant lots and buildings are what you see on West Main now. That will change soon, starting with the factory.

“What I love about this project is that it both respects our history by preserving what is already present but built on it to catapult us forward in this area of town,” said Santiago Mariani, a Power Up Spartanburg Captain.

Keeping the original Coca-Cola facade, the plan is to turn the factory into a live-work-play destination and possibly a catalyst for more investment nearby.

“We have folks who are interested in some properties on West Main Street. We’ve got a number of projects that are in various stages of development along they’re seeing this project get underway that gives them even more confidence,” said George.

The Coca-Cola redevelopment will fall right into place with the city’s plan to expand downtown and make West Main a more pedestrian-friendly gateway.

“It creates a much more inviting way into downtown for visitors,” said George.

The 75,000-square-foot project is in two phases. The first is restoring the factory with space for offices, restaurants, a gym, outdoor space and retail. And phase two–a new apartment building behind it.

“As somebody who advocates for small businesses, I love that it’s going to create a space for new small businesses to come into play,” said Mariani.

Now it’s just a waiting game, but you could see construction within the next year.

