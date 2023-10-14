South Carolina’s ban on ‘Carolina Squat’ goes into effect next month

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina’s ban on a popular vehicle modification will soon be in effect.

The state’s law prohibiting the “Carolina Squat” will be effective starting Nov. 12. It received nearly unanimous votes in both chambers of the South Carolina Statehouse in May before being signed by Gov. Henry McMaster.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Myrtle Beach police back bill banning ‘Carolina Squat’ modification on S.C. roads

The Carolina Squat is described as a modification in which the front end of a truck or SUV is higher than the back end. Under the law, drivers will not be allowed to have a truck or SUV where the front fender is raised four or more inches above the height of the rear fender.

Beginning Nov. 12, only tickets will be issued to those violating the law for 180 days - or May 10, 2024. Once that period is over, the law will be enforced with a $100 fine for first-time offenders and a $200 fine for second offenses.

Third and subsequent offenses are subject to a $300 fine and a driver possibly having their license suspended for a year.

