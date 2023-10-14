Sunset Beach Police officers escort man who biked from Oregon to North Carolina

Sunset Beach Police pictured with Norris Baker who biked from Oregon to Sunset Beach, NC.
Sunset Beach Police pictured with Norris Baker who biked from Oregon to Sunset Beach, NC.(Sunset Beach Police Department)
By Mara McJilton
Published: Oct. 14, 2023
SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Sunset Beach Police officers escorted a man who biked from the West Coast to the East Coast.

Norris Baker started biking in Sunset Beach, Oregon several months ago and arrived in Sunset Beach, North Carolina this week to mark the end of his coast-to-coast ride.

“It’s a tradition for those who complete such a ride to put their tires in the Pacific at the start and in the Atlantic at the finish. It was an honor to help with your journey,” Sunset Beach PD wrote in a social media post.

