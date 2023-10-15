A chillier start to the work week

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Another round of sweater weather has begun.

Clouds that settled over the region on Sunday afternoon will remain in place tonight, with some occasional spotty drizzle and light showers. The greatest risk for wet weather will reside across the Upstate and northeastern Georgia as a small impulse of low pressure tracks across the area. Some clearing will materialize in time for daybreak, while temperatures take a chilly dive toward the low and middle 40s. With NNW winds persisting at 10-15 mph, many of us will be waking up to a real feel in the 30s on Monday.

Regional Forecast, Monday (WHNS)

Sunshine will remain plentiful as we roll into the new work week, and conditions will turn even cooler on Monday. With breezy conditions lingering, highs ranging from the low 50s to low 60s will feel just a little bit cooler. We’ll gradually begin to moderate Tuesday through Thursday, with highs climbing back toward the mid 60s to around 70. Expect some colder nights too, with upper 30s to mid 40s on the way for much of the week.

3-Day Outlook (WHNS)

The chance for rain returns with a new cold front arriving on Friday. There is currently some uncertainty around the exact timing of the rain, but the potential is there for periods of light to moderate rain throughout the day. It might even be a more beneficial rain for our drought, with the potential for a half-inch or more of rainfall. It certainly get us out of the drought, but would be some help we sorely need. We’ll keep you updated throughout the week.

Futuretrack Satellite & Radar, 3:00 PM Friday (WHNS)

