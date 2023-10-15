Deputies searching for runaway teen in McDowell Co.

MCDOWELL COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said they are searching for a runaway teen last seen on Saturday night.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 15-year-old Audrie Vess was last seen wearing a grey sweater and a blue jean skirt or black leggings on Huskins Branch Road.

Deputies said Vess is five-feet-seven inches tall, weighs 175 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Vess, call 828-652-4000.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.