Deputies searching for runaway teen in McDowell Co.

Audrie Vess
Audrie Vess(McDowell County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCDOWELL COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said they are searching for a runaway teen last seen on Saturday night.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 15-year-old Audrie Vess was last seen wearing a grey sweater and a blue jean skirt or black leggings on Huskins Branch Road.

Deputies said Vess is five-feet-seven inches tall, weighs 175 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Vess, call 828-652-4000.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Check your tickets: 5 winning Powerball tickets sold in South Carolina
FILE - Four family members were killed in a head-on crash Thursday evening in Deschutes County,...
Family of 4 dies in head-on crash, police say
Coca-Cola factory
Renderings show the future of Spartanburg’s Coca-Cola factory redevelopment
Will Ferrell made a guest appearance as a DJ at a USC frat party.
Will Ferrell spotted DJing at USC frat party during parents weekend
Shannon Parker said she and other passengers were initially looking for elk on the mountains,...
New photos of Bigfoot? Woman records something mysterious in Colorado

Latest News

AAA warning drivers of deer dangers during fall and winter season
Florida Gators players celebrate after beating South Carolina 41-39 in Columbia Saturday night.
Florida spoils South Carolina homecoming with last-minute touchdown
A South Carolina man previously convicted of smuggling protected turtles between the United...
South Carolina man convicted of turtle smuggling charged with turtle abuse in Georgia
Crime scene tape
Man drowns in Troup County lake while dropping anchor, sheriff’s office says