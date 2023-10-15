Florida spoils South Carolina homecoming with last-minute touchdown

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina looked like it was going to bounce back from an SEC loss at Tennessee with an SEC victory against Florida Saturday, but Florida erased a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter to win 41-39.

Gamecocks Head Coach Shane Beamer called it a “gut-wrenching” loss after his team let up the go-ahead Gators scored with less than a minute left.

“There’s some great young men in that locker room that are really really really hurting right now because of what they put into that,” Beamer said.

Florida converted three out of four 4th down attempts including one on its game-winning drive.

“The games are one play away,” Gamecocks Linebacker Debo Williams said. “We should be undefeated right now. That’s just how I feel. Woulda’ coulda’ shoulda,’ but we just have to make a play.”

Even after losing the lead, the Gamecocks still had a chance. Down four points with 45 seconds left and all three timeouts, Beamer believed.

“Felt confident with three timeouts and Spencer Rattler at the quarterback position,” Beamer said. “Thought we were going to go win the game to be honest with you.”

But with 30 seconds left, Rattler chucked up a prayer, and Florida picked it off. Rattler threw four touchdown passes Saturday, but his only interception sealed a Gators win.

“Just trying to make a play,” Rattler said about his final pass of the game. “I could’ve protected the ball there, but like you said it’s rare of me. Obviously, I’ve got to be better in that moment, it won’t happen again.”

Now South Carolina has a 2-4 record, and a couple players said the team has a big decision to make about its attitude.

“Two tough road games coming up. We’ll see what we’re about,” Rattler said. “If we’re going to go in there and fold or we’re going to go in there and fight. Knowing our character and our team, we’re going to fight.”

Running back Juju McDowell scored two touchdowns against the Gators and spoke about how the team’s past has prepared it to overcome this adversity.

“Y’all have seen our trials and the testimony we’ve been through over the last few years,” McDowell said. “I’m not going to say that we’ve become accustomed to it, but we’re battle tested as coach Beamer would say. So I have no issue with us moving forward. I feel great about the rest of the season honestly.”

McDowell has a positive outlook, but it doesn’t get easier for South Carolina. Next week, they head to the other Columbia to play at Missouri, which is 6-1 with wins over ranked Kansas State and Kentucky teams. The Gamecocks need to win four out of their last six games to make a bowl game at the end of the season.

