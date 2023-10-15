Greenville Co. deputies searching for missing, endangered man

Keith Messer
Keith Messer(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says they’re searching for a missing man who is in need of immediate medical attention.

Deputies say 67-year-old Keith Messer was last seen in the area of Fox Creek Ct. in Travelers rest just before 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Messer has brown eyes and brown hair and was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, gray shirt, and gray pants, according to officials.

Messer is 5′10 and weighs 200 lbs.

Deputies say Messer left the area on a bicycle.

If you know where Messer is, call 911.

