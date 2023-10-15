‘Ring of fire’ eclipse beautifully captured over Western N.C.

TRYON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A rare solar eclipse was seen across parts of the Americas Saturday afternoon, including right here in the Carolinas.

Viewer Lauren Hufstetler captured the breathtaking moment the moon moved into place, blocking out parts of the sun.

These stunning photos were taken from Tryon, N.C.

According to the FOX Carolina First Alert Weather Team, the eclipse peaked in our region at around 1:15 p.m.

The thicker cloud coverage may have made it hard to see the eclipse in some areas.

