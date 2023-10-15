Settling into another Fall chill

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Another round of sweater weather begins on Sunday.

A Wind Advisory is in effect until 8:00 AM Sunday for the North Carolina mountains above 3,500 feet. Sustained winds of 25-35 mph are expected, with gusts up to 50 mph at times. Downed trees and isolated power outages are possible.

Wind Advisory in effect until 8:00 AM Sunday. (WHNS)

Skies will vary from clear across the Upstate, to mostly cloudy at times over western North Carolina. Cooler air will begin filtering in behind a cold front, sending lows into the upper 40s and low 50s.

We’ll really begin to feel the cooler air on Sunday, with highs set to remain well below mid-October average. Break the sweaters and long pants back out, as temps are only set to top the mid 50s across the mountains and mid 60s upstate. Expect a mix of sun and clouds, and breezy conditions to go along with the cooler air. Northwesterly winds will whip up to 10-20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph possible. Dress for Fall weather and keep a tight grip on your food containers if you’re heading out for the final day of Fall for Greenville!

Futuretrack Satellite & Radar, 3:00 PM Friday (WHNS)

Sunshine will remain plentiful as we roll into the new work week, and conditions will turn even cooler on Monday. With breezy conditions lingering, highs ranging from the low 50s to low 60s will feel just a little bit cooler. We’ll gradually begin to moderate Tuesday through Thursday, with highs climbing back toward the mid 60s to around 70. Expect some colder nights too, with upper 30s to mid 40s on the way for much of the week.

3-Day Outlook (WHNS)

The chance for rain returns with a new cold front arriving on Friday. There is currently some uncertainty around the exact timing of the rain, but the potential is there for periods of light to moderate rain throughout the day. It might even be a more beneficial rain for our drought, with the potential for a half-inch or more of rainfall. It certainly get us out of the drought, but would be some help we sorely need. We’ll keep you updated throughout the week.

Futuretrack Satellite & Radar, 3:00 PM Friday (WHNS)

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.