Man dies following ‘violent’ assault in Asheville

Generic crime scene
Generic crime scene(MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said they are investigating after a man died following a violent assault Sunday night.

Officers said they were called to a scene at around 10:47 p.m. on Reddick Road where they found the victim, 46-year-old Jason Oneal Edmonds suffering from traumatic injuries.

Edmonds was taken to the hospital where he passed away from his injuries.

Police, forensic technicians and the North Carolina medical examiner are working to process the scene.

If anyone has information regarding this assault, call police at 828-252-1110 or send an anonymous tip using the TIP2APD app by texting TIP2APD to 847411.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
An Amber Alert was issued for 11-year-old Kylie Horne and 4-year-old Kylann Harper. They were...
Amber Alert issued for 2 Georgia girls abducted from Burger King
Police in Ohio said a woman and child were hit by a car.
23-year-old woman, 1-year-old child struck by car, police say
FILE - Four family members were killed in a head-on crash Thursday evening in Deschutes County,...
Family of 4 dies in head-on crash, police say
Walmart announced its stores would close on Thanksgiving again this year.
Off-duty officer disarms man inside Walmart in SC after road rage incident

Latest News

Emma Pittman, David James
Blythe abuse case lands bleeding, bruised baby in hospital, parents in jail
Upstate nonprofit's fight to end sex trafficking
Upstate nonprofit's fight to end sex trafficking
Midday Eats: Dos Bigotes
Midday Eats: Dos Bigotes
Crimes scene expert Dr. Kenneth Kinsey
Murdaugh trial witness retires from sheriff’s office, launches private firm