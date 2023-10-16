Man dies following ‘violent’ assault in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said they are investigating after a man died following a violent assault Sunday night.

Officers said they were called to a scene at around 10:47 p.m. on Reddick Road where they found the victim, 46-year-old Jason Oneal Edmonds suffering from traumatic injuries.

Edmonds was taken to the hospital where he passed away from his injuries.

Police, forensic technicians and the North Carolina medical examiner are working to process the scene.

If anyone has information regarding this assault, call police at 828-252-1110 or send an anonymous tip using the TIP2APD app by texting TIP2APD to 847411.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.