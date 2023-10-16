2 Georgia girls abducted from Burger King found safe; Amber Alert canceled

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM/Gray News) - Two Georgia children believed to be abducted from a Burger King and who were the subject of an Amber Alert have been safely located, police said Monday.

According to the Columbus Police Department, the 11-year-old and 4-year-old girls were found safe in south Georgia around 11:30 a.m. local time. The police department said on Twitter that the investigation is ongoing, and charges could be forthcoming for those involved in the abduction.

Anyone with information on this case was urged to contact Sgt. L. Zieverink at 706-225-4384 or lzieverink@columbusga.org. Information will be kept confidential, police said.

