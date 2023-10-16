NCDOT: Bumpy Buncombe Co. I-40 lane closing for repair until Thanksgiving

BUNCOMBE COUNTY N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation says a notoriously bumpy stretch of I-40 will soon close for repair.

Officials say contractors will start the project to smooth out the left lane of I-40 West between the I-26/I-240 interchange and Smoky Park Highway (Exit 44) on Wednesday night with a full-time lane closure starting Monday.

Crews will install nightly lane closures form 8:00 p.m. - 6:00 a.m. each night through Sunday in order to remove existing pavement markings ahead of a traffic shift.

Officials say starting Monday, traffic will shift several feet to the right and the inside lane will be closed until repairs are finished.

NCDOT says completion is slated for Thanksgiving week, pending weather or other delays.

Officials say these repairs will extend the service life of the interstate until all lanes are upgraded and another lane is added as part of the I-26 Connector project.

“We know this lane has been bumpy, so we need to repair that, and we will also need that lane in good condition for the upcoming construction work,” Division 13 Assistant Construction Engineer Jody Lawrence said. “We do anticipate backups during peak hours for the next few weeks. But it’s a much better plan than temporary lane closures all through winter and into the spring.”

Officials say they recommend to plan ahead for delays, especially during morning and evening hours.

NCDOT says drivers should slow down, stay alert and follow all posted signs in the work zone and while approaching the area from I-240 West or I-26 West which may also see delays during commuting hours due to the construction.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.