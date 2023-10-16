Chilly Monday, slight warmup with best chance of rain Friday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Cooler than normal mid-October temperatures stick around all week with couple of chances for rain to start and end the week.

The new week kicks off with abnormally cool weather as temperatures struggle to the low 60s in the Upstate and around 50 in the mountains. These highs are 10° to 20° below normal. Then normal daytime high is 73° in the Upstate and 70° in the mountains.

Unseasonably cool (Fox Carolina)

It’s a mix bag when it comes to cloud cover. Clouds moving in from the north blanket the mountains through much of the day. However, the Upstate sees increasing clouds into the afternoon with some breaks in the cloud cover late in the day. There’s also a chance for spotty showers Monday. The best place to get precipitation is along the Tennessee-North Carolina border. Some of the higher elevations, mainly above 5000′ could see light snow accumulations. Below 5000′ and into the Upstate, any precipitation we see is all rain. It won’t wash anyone out but keep the rain gear handy just to be safe.

Spotty showers, isolated flurries above 5000' (Fox Carolina)

Temperatures moderate Tuesday through Thursday, with highs climbing back toward the mid 60s to around 70. But expect chilly morning with lows in the upper 30s to the mid 40s each morning. It’s mainly sunny all three days in the Upstate with a mix of sun and clouds in the mountains.

Mild and mainly sunny mid-week (Fox Carolina)

The chance for rain returns with a cold front arriving on Friday. The rain moves in Thursday night while most of us are asleep and then continues throughout the day Friday. As of now, the rain looks to die down early Saturday morning before sunrise for most of us, making way for a sunny and dry weekend. The exception is across the northern mountains where a few spotty showers linger into Saturday morning, clearing out by the afternoon.

Rain expected Thursday night to Friday night (Fox Carolina)

The weekend looks breezy, but mild with highs in the low 70s in the Upstate and the low 60s in the mountains.

Cool, dry and breezy weekend (Fox Carolina)

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.