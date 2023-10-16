Deputies searching for runaway teen in Anderson Co.

HONEA PATH, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said they are searching for a runaway teen.

Deputies said Jonathan Chandler was last seen in the Branyon Circle area in Honea Path wearing jeans and a t-shirt.

Chandler is five-feet-seven inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has pierced ears and nose.

According to officials, he might be in the company of his girlfriend, Skipper.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, call the Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4444.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.