Deputies searching for runaway teen in Anderson Co.

Jonathan Chandler
Jonathan Chandler(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HONEA PATH, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said they are searching for a runaway teen.

Deputies said Jonathan Chandler was last seen in the Branyon Circle area in Honea Path wearing jeans and a t-shirt.

Chandler is five-feet-seven inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has pierced ears and nose.

According to officials, he might be in the company of his girlfriend, Skipper.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, call the Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4444.

