Endangered person advisory issued for missing 6-year-old in Missouri

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an endangered person advisory for Blake Ryan York,...
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an endangered person advisory for Blake Ryan York, a missing six-year-old girl from Pulaski County.
By KY3 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DIXON, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) - An endangered person advisory has been issued for a missing 6-year-old in Missouri, according to state troopers.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Blake Ryan York was taken from an address in Dixon, Missouri, around 6 p.m. Sunday.

York is a white female, 3 feet tall, weighs about 50 lbs., and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

York was reportedly wearing a cream-colored hooded sweatshirt, black leggings, black boots with cartoon characters, and earrings when she was taken.

Troopers say the potential suspects are Cory Ryan York, 33, and Tonya Reynolds, 48.

Cory is described as a white male, standing at 5′7″, weighing about 160 lbs., and has blonde hair with blue eyes.

Reynolds is a white female, standing at height 5′7″, weighing about 140 lbs., and has black hair with blue eyes.

Authorities say all three may be in a black sedan last seen heading eastbound towards Vichy or Rolla.

Anyone who has seen the missing person, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office at 573-774-6196 extension 2.

