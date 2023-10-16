23-year-old Greenville man arrested on child sexual abuse charges

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Attorney General’s office announced that a man was arrested after they discovered he possessed files of child sexual abuse materials.

According to officials, Greenville County deputies along with Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested 23-year-old Benjamin Lee Lobo on October 12.

Investigators said they received a a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) which led them to Lobo.

Lobo is charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of minors.

