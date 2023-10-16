Joran van der Sloot to reveal new details about Natalee Holloway’s death, source says

Joran van der Sloot is awaiting trial for federal charges of wire fraud and extortion.
Joran van der Sloot is awaiting trial for federal charges of wire fraud and extortion.(Shelby County Jail)
By Jonathan Hardison and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - The public will learn new details about the circumstances surrounding the death of Natalee Holloway at a change-of-plea and sentencing hearing for the prime suspect in her death, Joran van der Sloot, sources confirmed to WBRC.

Van der Sloot is expected to plead guilty Wednesday in federal court after pleading not guilty to extortion and wire fraud charges earlier this summer.

Van der Sloot is the chief suspect in the disappearance of Mountain Brook, Alabama, teen Natalee Holloway.

Holloway family attorney John Kelly told NBC News that van der Sloot will reveal new details about Holloway’s death as part of the plea agreement expected to be unsealed in court. It is a development sources confirmed to WBRC and is expected to happen inside the Hugo L. Black Federal Courthouse in downtown Birmingham.

Kelly told NBC News that part of the agreement was to reveal how Holloway died.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened at the River Valley Baptist Church on Sunday night.
Toddler shot in head at Burke Co. church, authorities say
FILE - The 11-year-old and 4-year-old girls who were the subject of an Amber Alert were found...
2 Georgia girls abducted from Burger King found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
Walmart announced its stores would close on Thanksgiving again this year.
Off-duty officer disarms man inside Walmart in SC after road rage incident
Police in Ohio said a woman and child were hit by a car.
23-year-old woman, 1-year-old child struck by car, police say

Latest News

Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
AMBER Alert cancelled after missing Georgia girls found safe
This aerial image made from video provided by WPVI TV shows police cars and officers around a...
Man arrested in airport parking garage shooting that killed 1 Philadelphia officer, wounded 2nd
Generic police lights
23-year-old Greenville man arrested on child sexual abuse charges
The U.S. Supreme Court is seen, Oct. 5, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
Supreme Court leaves in place a court victory for PETA over North Carolina’s ag-gag law