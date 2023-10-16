NC man arrested by FBI after threat to Charlotte Jewish organization

The Jewish Federation of Greater Charlotte operates the Levine Jewish Community Center, among other things.(WBTV Image)
By Nick Ochsner
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A North Carolina man was arrested by the FBI on Monday after making a threat to the Jewish Federation of Greater Charlotte, WBTV has learned.

Multiple sources with knowledge of the investigation say Jeffrey Hobgood, 64, was arrested at his home in Troy, N.C. around noon.

Records indicate Hobgood was booked into a nearby jail as a federal inmate hours later.

The sources familiar with the investigation spoke with WBTV on the condition their identity be protected to discuss an ongoing criminal case.

According to the sources, Hobgood sent a threat late last week to the Jewish Federation of Greater Charlotte, the umbrella organization that operates the Levine Jewish Community Center, among other organizations.

There is no indication that the threat was imminent.

Federal court records in Hobgood’s case were not yet public as of Monday evening. A spokeswoman for the Charlotte FBI field office declined to comment.

A spokeswoman for the Jewish Federation of Greater Charlotte also declined to comment.

