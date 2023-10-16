Off-duty officer disarms man inside Walmart in SC after road rage incident

COLUMBIA, S.C. – (WIS) An off-duty Forest Acres police officer disarmed a man inside a Columbia-area Walmart following a road rage incident.

On Sunday, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) responded to the Walmart on Killian Road at around 2 p.m.

A review of surveillance footage from the store, as well as conversations with two off-duty officers who were there, revealed that 26-year-old Jefferson Holliday and an unknown man got into an argument in the Walmart parking lot.

That scuffle continued inside the store, according to RCSD.

The unknown man was hitting Holliday in the back when Forest Acres Police Officer Treyvon Warren, who was at the store with his family, stepped in, RCSD said.

Investigators say Warren initially subdued the unknown suspect and broke up the assault.

Holliday then pointed a gun at the officer and the unknown man and began walking towards them.

Warren got between the two men, managed to take the gun away from Holliday and detained him until Richland County deputies arrived.

At this point, the unknown man, who was the original aggressor, escaped.

A second off-duty officer with the Bureau of Protective Services helped Warren unload the gun and hold Holliday down until RCSD arrived.

Forest Acres Police says all of this happened near the produce section.

In a statement, Warren said, “I was there with my family when the situation turned violent. Along with my own instincts to protect my family and our community - I was able to rely on my training and de-escalate the situation. Call it right place, right time or divine intervention - I’m just grateful this ended without any shots fired and all innocent bystanders were unharmed. No road rage incident, no matter how bad, is ever worth a life.”

No shots were fired, and neither the suspects or the officers involved suffered serious injuries.

Forest Acres Police Chief Don Robinson praised Warren’s actions in a statement, which reads “We are so proud to have him as a FAPD officer. This was very heroic. Willing to serve and protect, no matter where it happens. A true lifesaver.”

The Walmart closed for a short period of time but was never evacuated, according to deputies.

It had reopened by 4 P.M.

Calls to RCSD had initially indicated there was an active shooter at the Walmart, but deputies immediately realized upon arrival that this was not the case.

Holliday faces charges of pointing and presenting a firearm, unlawful carry of a firearm and aggravated breech of peace.

Deputies are still searching for the unknown suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers.

