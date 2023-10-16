SCDOT officials announced Spartanburg road closure due to construction

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) announced a road in Spartanburg County is currently closed for construction.

According to SCDOT officials, Country Club Road (S-47) which is located between South Pine Street (US 176) and Union Street (SC 56), is closed as they make roadway improvements including the installation of drainage systems and curbs.

Officials said drivers can take detour routes on Washington Road toward Country Club Road and turn left onto Union Street. Drivers can also make a right turn onto East Henry Street and right onto South Pine Street, returning to Country Club Road.

For those traveling on Country Club Road, drivers can turn right onto South Pine Street, left on East Henry Street and left onto Union Street toward the intersection of Country Club Road.

