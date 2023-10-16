Sen. Tim Scott to formally file for SC Presidential Primary ballot

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Senator Tim Scott is expected to formally file for the South Carolina 2024 Presidential Primary ballot on Monday.

The White House candidate announced his run for president back in May.

“Since launching my campaign for President, I have been honored to receive a groundswell of support in the Palmetto State and across the nation,” said Tim Scott. “We must protect the American Dream for the next generation, secure our border, and be loyal to allies and lethal to our enemies. I’m excited to build on our momentum into the First In The South primary and all the way to the White House.”

Scott will officially file in Columbia at 11:30 a.m.

MORE NEWS: Off-duty officer disarms man inside Walmart in SC after road rage incident

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.