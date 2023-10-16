Sen. Tim Scott to formally file for SC Presidential Primary ballot

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott is expected to formally file for the South Carolina 2024 Presidential Primary ballot on Monday.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Senator Tim Scott is expected to formally file for the South Carolina 2024 Presidential Primary ballot on Monday.

The White House candidate announced his run for president back in May.

“Since launching my campaign for President, I have been honored to receive a groundswell of support in the Palmetto State and across the nation,” said Tim Scott. “We must protect the American Dream for the next generation, secure our border, and be loyal to allies and lethal to our enemies. I’m excited to build on our momentum into the First In The South primary and all the way to the White House.”

Scott will officially file in Columbia at 11:30 a.m.

