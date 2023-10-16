Shady Oak Baptist Church celebrates 151 years in the Upstate

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate church is celebrating 151 years of being founded.

According to Shady Oak’s website, the church began during a new-found desire to worship freely, after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863.

When not at Fairview Presbyterian Church (built in 1853), the website says former slaves worshiped inside their homes or in a small barn near the site of the future church in Greenville County.

In 1872, a former slave named John Thomason furnished the lumber and built the first church near Fountain Inn.

The church was built under a spacious oak shade tree, resulting in the name “Shady Oak.”

During the early stages, a pastor had not been called to lead the church.

According to Shady Oak’s website, church leaders led services until Rev. William Morgan became the first Pastor with John Austin as the first Deacon.

The building was sold to a white farmer named Johnny Sprouse, who converted the building into a cow barn.

But - in 1870, a new and larger church was built a short distance from the first site, according to Shady Oak’s website.

Church members started moving away from the rural Fountain Inn area during the late 1960′s.

Deacon Anderson Durant bought some land on White Horse Road for $2,000 in 1968.

The church’s website says many members did not want to move, prompting a conflict that ended in court.

Shady Oak’s website states “Members who wanted to move were granted the right to move to the White Horse Road property and would be called Shady Oak Baptist Church, while the members who did not want to move were allowed to establish in the Simpsonville area and be known as Old Shady Oak Baptist Church.”

Shady Oak built a new church on the White Horse Road property in 1970.

Throughout the following decades, Shady Oak’s website says the church expanded by adding a daycare and Family Life Center.

In 2003, the website says the congregation built it’s current worship facility which is located at 1117 White Horse Road in Greenville.

