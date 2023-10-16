Spartanburg families light candles for Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Sunday, families gathered to honor and heal on World Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day.

“A lot of different emotions from grief, to sadness, to anger even maybe,” said Caroline Goodman after the event.

Goodman is part of a group no mother wants to be in, having experienced pregnancy loss.

“It’s an indescribable pain unless you’ve really lived it,” she said.

Goodman has had that happen four times, which is why she wanted to help put together this night.

“I’ve met so many people that have had the same experience and I think talking about it and not holding it in is the best form of healing,” she explained.

At Hatcher Garden, families were able to take part in a healing circle, a remembrance walk, and join families around the world in lighting a candle at 7 p.m. for an International Wave of Light to honor the babies among the stars.

“A lot of times there’s shame around it because we think that there’s something wrong with us instead of just moving through the grief and acknowledging that this was an experience out of our control,” said BirthMatters Director of Advocacy and Expansion Molly Chappell-McPhail.

Chappell-McPhail says about 10 percent of the families BirthMatters serves and enrolled go through a pregnancy or infant loss.

“This is very much a family loss. I don’t think that that’s talked about very often,” said Goodman.

