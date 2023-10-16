Warrants: 67-year-old man accused of inappropriately touching minor in Union

UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Detention Center said a man has been charged with child sex crimes of a minor.

According to arrest warrants, 67-year-old John Arthur Renwick inappropriately touched a young girl on Oct. 4.

Officials said Renwick was arrested on Oct. 13 and charged with criminal sexual conduct of a minor, third degree.

Renwick’s bond was denied by a judge.

