Warrants: 67-year-old man accused of inappropriately touching minor in Union

John Arthur Renwick whns
John Arthur Renwick whns(Union County Detention Center)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Detention Center said a man has been charged with child sex crimes of a minor.

According to arrest warrants, 67-year-old John Arthur Renwick inappropriately touched a young girl on Oct. 4.

Officials said Renwick was arrested on Oct. 13 and charged with criminal sexual conduct of a minor, third degree.

Renwick’s bond was denied by a judge.

MORE NEWS: Sen. Tim Scott to formally file for SC Presidential Primary ballot

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
FILE - The 11-year-old and 4-year-old girls who were the subject of an Amber Alert were found...
2 Georgia girls abducted from Burger King found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Police in Ohio said a woman and child were hit by a car.
23-year-old woman, 1-year-old child struck by car, police say
FILE - Four family members were killed in a head-on crash Thursday evening in Deschutes County,...
Family of 4 dies in head-on crash, police say
Walmart announced its stores would close on Thanksgiving again this year.
Off-duty officer disarms man inside Walmart in SC after road rage incident

Latest News

FILE - The 11-year-old and 4-year-old girls who were the subject of an Amber Alert were found...
2 Georgia girls abducted from Burger King found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Generic crime scene
Man dies following ‘violent’ assault in Asheville
Emma Pittman, David James
Blythe abuse case lands bleeding, bruised baby in hospital, parents in jail
Upstate nonprofit's fight to end sex trafficking
Upstate nonprofit's fight to end sex trafficking