Warrants: 67-year-old man accused of inappropriately touching minor in Union
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Detention Center said a man has been charged with child sex crimes of a minor.
According to arrest warrants, 67-year-old John Arthur Renwick inappropriately touched a young girl on Oct. 4.
Officials said Renwick was arrested on Oct. 13 and charged with criminal sexual conduct of a minor, third degree.
Renwick’s bond was denied by a judge.
