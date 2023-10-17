3-year-old breaks record for youngest person to visit all U.S. national parks

Journey finished her journey by visiting the Alaska’s five national parks in October. (SOURCE: KBJR)
By Jeffrey F McClure and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, Minn. (KBJR/Gray News) - A 3-year-old has completed a record-breaking journey across the United States.

What started with a hike at Pikes National Forest in Colorado turned into a quest to go to all 63 national parks for the appropriately named Journey Castillo.

Journey’s parents, Eric and Valerie Castillo, took her to the park when she was only a few weeks old. They then decided to set the goal for their daughter to visit all of the national parks by the time she turned 3 years old.

By the time Journey was 2 years old, she had been to 44 National Parks.

Journey Castillo sits with her parents on the shores of Lake Superior.
Journey Castillo sits with her parents on the shores of Lake Superior.(KBJR 6/CBS 3)

In August, Journey and her family were back in Duluth, Minnesota to celebrate her third birthday as they made their way to Isle Royale National Park.

As of October 2023, Journey is now officially the youngest person to visit all of the U.S. National Parks.

Alaska was the last state for the family to visit, and Journey finished her journey by visiting the state’s five national parks.

For more information on Journey’s explorations, you can visit her website.

Copyright 2023 KBJR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened at the River Valley Baptist Church on Sunday night.
Toddler accidentally shot by sibling in Burke Co. church parking lot
Walmart announced its stores would close on Thanksgiving again this year.
Off-duty officer disarms man inside Walmart in SC after road rage incident
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
Police in Ohio said a woman and child were hit by a car.
23-year-old woman, 1-year-old child struck by car, police say

Latest News

FILE - Then-President Donald Trump, right, encourages Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, left, to speak...
GOP’s Jim Jordan is shoring up support and peeling off detractors ahead of a House speaker vote
Palestinians inspect the damage of a destroyed building following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza...
With humanitarian aid blocked at Egyptian border, Gaza draws closer to total collapse
Greenville Co. Sheriff's Office responding to deputy-involved crash.
Crews responding to Greenville Co. deputy-involved crash
FILE - President Joe Biden meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in New York,...
Biden will head to Israel and Jordan as concerns mount that Israel-Hamas conflict will spread
Disturbed ‘Take me Back to your Life Tour’ coming to Greenville