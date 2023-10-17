Beamer Break: South Carolina football coach injures his foot in a frustrated, postgame kick

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer looks on during the second half of an NCAA college...
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer looks on during the second half of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Erik Verduzco)(Erik Verduzco | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Add South Carolina coach Shane Beamer to the team’s injured list, although he doesn’t expect to miss any time with a broken bone in his right foot.

Beamer acknowledged Tuesday that he “kicked something I shouldn’t have kicked” not too long after the Gamecocks blew a 10-point, fourth-quarter lead Saturday in a 41-39 loss to Florida.

“That was a gut-wrenching, emotional loss, and I was frustrated,” Beamer said in explanation.

He thought the pain would subside, but when it didn’t, he got the foot checked out. Beamer called athletic director Ray Tanner to brief him on the injury and “he died laughing when I told him.”

Beamer, in his third season, said the outburst did not stem from disappointment in the team’s 2-4 start, but rather because he cares about the program, its players and staff.

“I care about these kids and I was upset on Saturday night because I didn’t do enough to help them get over the hump and win the football game,” he said.

Beamer said he doesn’t need surgery, just some pain pills until the injury heals. Will he miss South Carolina’s game at No. 20 Missouri on Saturday?

Not a chance.

“I’ve got to show toughness and fight through it,” he said. “Been one of those years.”

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened at the River Valley Baptist Church on Sunday night.
Toddler accidentally shot by sibling in Burke Co. church parking lot
Walmart announced its stores would close on Thanksgiving again this year.
Off-duty officer disarms man inside Walmart in SC after road rage incident
Greenville Co. Sheriff's Office responding to deputy-involved crash.
Driver cited after crash involving Greenville County deputy
A man was arrested by Richland County deputies after it was determined he made threats to harm...
Richland County deputies arrest man for making threats towards his family and law enforcement

Latest News

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney walks off the field after losing to Florida State in overtime...
Swinney reacts to fans disappointed with 4-2 start
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley watches during a practice session for an NCAA Women's...
Staley throws first pitch in Philly
Florida Gators players celebrate after beating South Carolina 41-39 in Columbia Saturday night.
Florida spoils South Carolina homecoming with last-minute touchdown
Coach's dream changes direction
Hillcrest football coach changes direction of dreams