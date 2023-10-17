Britney Spears says she had an abortion with Justin Timberlake: ‘He didn’t want to be a father’

(Gray News/TMX) - Britney Spears is pulling the curtain back on her personal life in her upcoming memoir “The Woman in Me.”

Details from the pop star’s life are being released ahead of her new book that is due out next week.

Spears, 41, shared that while dating fellow pop star Justin Timberlake she became pregnant and felt pressured to get an abortion.

“It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn’t a tragedy. I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated,” Spears wrote, according to an excerpt published by People.

“But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young,” Spears wrote. “If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father.”

Spears and Timberlake broke up in 2002 when she was around 20 years old.

“To this day, it’s one of the most agonizing things I have ever experienced in my life,” Spears wrote.

Spears went on to become a mother to two sons, Sean and Jayden Federline, with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Publisher Gallery Books, a division of Simon & Schuster, described the memoir as a “brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope.”

“Written with remarkable candor and humor, Spears’ groundbreaking book illuminates the enduring power of music and love — and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms, at last,” the publisher wrote.

The book, initially announced in February 2022, was reportedly delayed by a flurry of concerns from A-listers mentioned in the memoir.

The book also shares details of the 13-year legal conservatorship imposed on her beginning in 2008, soon after she filed for divorce from Federline.

The conservatorship granted her father, Jaime Spears, control over her finances, medical decisions and personal life.

“I became a robot. But not just a robot — a sort of child robot. I had been so infantilized that I was losing pieces of what made me feel like myself,” Spears wrote.

Although Spears released four albums and performed in a successful Las Vegas residency during the course of her 13-year conservatorship, she said the loss of control over her life sapped her creativity and made her feel “like a shadow” of herself.

The conservatorship ended in November 2021, and Spears regained control of her life and career shortly before her 40th birthday.

“The Woman in Me” will be available on Oct. 24.

