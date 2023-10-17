Car seen on video going airborne into canal

The Cape Coral, Florida, crash was caught on video.
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE CORAL, Fla. (Gray News) - A homeowner’s surveillance video caught a car, apparently traveling fast, going airborne and landing in a canal.

Neighbors told WBBH the car, described as a Dodge Challenger, came close to hitting a child in a yard Sunday morning, and the video shows the child reacting to the crash.

No one was seriously hurt in the crash, WINK reported.

Police said the driver had been racing a Mercedes but hit the brakes too late, hit a palm tree and crashed into the canal.

A homeowner, the grandparent of the child who was put in harm’s way by the crash, came to the aid of the driver, who had to be cut out of the car, according to WINK.

It is not known if the driver has been charged.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

