Cherokee Co. Coroner: Elderly man thrown from tractor, killed

By Sumner Moorer
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee Co. Coroner’s Office says a Blacksburg man is now dead, after he was thrown from a tractor Monday afternoon.

Officials identified the victim as 76-year-old Gary Moss.

The Coroner’s Office says Moss was mowing grass on his property using his tractor just before 4:30 p.m. when he drove down an embankment and was thrown from the vehicle.

The tractor continued moving toward Moss, trapping him between it and the Bush Hog attachment, according to the Coroner’s Office.

Officials say Moss’s wife found him entangled in the Ford 1620 tractor and called 911 for help.

The Coroner’s Office says an autopsy will be performed at a later date.

