City of Clemson looking to curb underage drinking

Cracking down on underage drinking in Clemson
By Zach Prelutsky
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The city of Clemson is looking at starting a pilot program to crack down on underage drinking, a big issue for the college town.

“This is a problem amongst this age group no matter where you are, we just happen to have a large population of folks within that age group here in Clemson,” said Clemson Police Chief Jorge Campos.

Nearly 70 registered businesses in Clemson sell alcohol, and to address the concern of that getting into the hands of underage kids, Campos presented the possibility of a pilot program, a software called Intellicheck, to the city council.

“We’re trying to give the tools to our business owners to help kind of curb this issue,” said Campos.

Intellicheck is an app that scans and verifies a driver’s license is real and valid. It can be used at bars, convenience stores, and more.

“These fake IDs are very difficult to detect,” explained Campos.

Tiger Town Tavern has been using this software for more than two years.

“It seems to be a huge deterrent when people see that you have an ID scanner and know about it because they hear from their other friends,” said Tiger Town Tavern Owner and Operator Cason Collins.

Collins says while expensive, the technology is the best out there, and having consistency among establishments in the city would be a plus for everyone.

“We’re trying to follow the law to the best of our ability,” he said.

Clemson City Council will now try to figure out how to pay for the pilot program that would go in 15 establishments. Campos says it would cost $3,500 a month, or $42,000 for the entire year of the program.

