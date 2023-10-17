Cool fall weather this week, rain returns Friday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Temperatures slowly moderate over the next few days before rain moves in to end the week.

Tuesday is looking warmer than Monday with highs about 5° warmer. We top out in the low to mid 60s for highs, which is still 5° to 10° below normal. The abundant sunshine throughout the day helps it feel a little warmer as well making for a gorgeous fall day!

Cool and sunny (Fox Carolina)

Wednesday morning is a cold one with temperatures dipping into the low to mid 40s in the Upstate and the mid to upper 30s in the mountains. There could be some patchy frost in the mountains on Wednesday morning. The catch is there may be some fog building in. If the fog is more widespread, it would limit the coverage of frost. But if the fog is limited, the odds for widespread frost increase. Either way, protect your sensitive plants before you go to bed for those of you living in areas of the mountains that haven’t yet had a freeze.

Cold and clear start to Wednesday (Fox Carolina)

Wednesday afternoon warms back up with highs in the mid to upper 60s and plenty of sun. Thursday morning is a little warmer with morning lows in the 40s while the afternoon looks a lot like Wednesday.

Mild and dry Wednesday and Thursday (Fox Carolina)

The chance for rain returns with a cold front arriving Friday. A few spotty showers are possible Thursday after sunset while most of the rain builds in during the early hours of Friday. The rain continues throughout the day Friday. The rain tapers off Friday night making way for a sunny and dry weekend. However, winds kick up on Friday with the passage of the front with gusts to around 20 mph. The winds stay breezy into Saturday with gusts 20 to 30 mph. The mountains continue to stay breezy into Sunday with gusts to 20 mph.

Cold front brings rain Friday (Fox Carolina)

Forecast rain totals have gone up a bit since Monday’s outlook, with a rise in amounts now expected. Most are expected to see about half an inch of rain with some higher amounts, up to an inch in some spots.

Unlike the last couple of cold fronts, there won’t be a dramatic temperatures dip into the weekend. In fact, we’re mild both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low 70s in the Upstate to the mid to upper 60s in the mountains, right around seasonal norms.

