Cooper files lawsuit to overturn GOP Elections Board bill

FILE - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
FILE - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)(Carolyn Kaster | AP)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina Roy Cooper has filed a lawsuit against GOP legislative leaders in Raleigh today, claiming that their changes to the State Board of Elections and county boards of elections violate the separation of powers that are established in the North Carolina Constitution.

Cooper’s lawsuit claims that the changes, which were part of Senate Bill 749, would gridlock North Carolina elections and violate the separation of powers.

The bill, which Cooper vetoed, establishes an eight-member State Board and four-member county boards, with all members appointed by the General Assembly and an even partisan split.

Under its current configuration, the State Board has five members appointed by the Governor, with at least two members from each major political party.

“The deadlocks that will be created on these new Boards of Elections at the state and local levels likely will reduce early voting and create longer lines at the polls. It will also undermine fair elections and faith in our democracy by sending disputes to our highly partisan legislature and courts,” said Governor Cooper. “Both the Courts and the people have rejected this bad idea and the meaning of our Constitution doesn’t change just because the Supreme Court has new Justices. The Supreme Court should accept the clear precedent and the clear voice of the people and reject the Legislature’s latest attempt to control the election process.”

In 2018, the North Carolina Supreme Court rejected an attempt by the legislature to create an eight-member, evenly-divided State Board of Elections.

Following the 2018 court loss, Legislative leaders tried to amend the State Constitution to do the same thing, but the effort failed a required referendum with voters casting 61% of the votes against the change.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened at the River Valley Baptist Church on Sunday night.
Toddler accidentally shot by sibling in Burke Co. church parking lot
Walmart announced its stores would close on Thanksgiving again this year.
Off-duty officer disarms man inside Walmart in SC after road rage incident
Greenville Co. Sheriff's Office responding to deputy-involved crash.
Driver cited after crash involving Greenville County deputy
Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Murdaugh family’s former home Moselle listed for sale again

Latest News

Gamecock Homecoming
Gamecocks host unique get-together before Homecoming
Cooper’s lawsuit claims that the changes, which were part of Senate Bill 749, would gridlock...
Cooper files lawsuit to overturn GOP Elections Board bill
Investigators found 11 grams of methamphetamine in Beacham’s SUV, according to the sheriff’s...
Deputies: Meth-trafficking suspect hopped fence with 11-year-old son to avoid arrest
Cinivah Sweeney
Greenville Co. deputies searching for two young teen runaways
“That was a gut-wrenching, emotional loss, and I was frustrated,” Beamer said in explanation.
Beamer Break: South Carolina football coach injures his foot in a frustrated, postgame kick