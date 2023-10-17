Deputies: Husband, wife in custody following kidnapping in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a husband and wife have been taken into custody following a kidnapping incident Monday night.

According to an incident report, police were called to a home on Franklin Avenue in connection a woman, 54-year-old Christie Warr Ward, who had an active warrant for kidnapping.

Upon arrival, officials said they made contact with Ward’s husband, 64-year-old Bobby Glenn Ward, who stood in the door of the home and refused to answer questions or let deputies inside to arrest his wife.

The sheriff’s office said once Bobby Ward was restrained by multiple deputies, officials approached Christie Ward who was sitting on the ground of the backyard with the reported missing baby in her arms and a dog who she said would bit if deputies got close.

The baby was safely secured by deputies and SLED agents, the dog was moved and Christie Ward was taken into custody.

Deputies said the husband and wife were both taken to the Spartanburg County Jail. Ms. Ward was booked on her kidnapping warrant and Mr. Ward will be getting charged with obstruction.

The baby’s parents were contacted and arrived on scene to take custody.

