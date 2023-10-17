Deputies: Meth-trafficking suspect hopped fence with 11-year-old son to avoid arrest

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a woman is in custody after trying to avoid arrest with her 11-year-old son.

The suspect, Kristan Beacham, was driving along Blake Dairy Road with the child when a patrol unit tried to pull her over.

Deputies said Beacham got out of the car, ran toward a large fence and hopped over it. Her son followed before deputies caught Beacham.

Investigators found 11 grams of methamphetamine in Beacham’s SUV, according to the sheriff’s office.

She was arrested and charged with trafficking meth.

