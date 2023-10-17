Disturbed ‘Take me Back to your Life Tour’ coming to Greenville

(Disturbed)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Heavy metal band, ‘Disturbed’ recently announced their ‘Take me Back to your Life Tour’ dates.

The band’s website says they will perform at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville on February 20.

Disturbed is known for songs like ‘Down with the Sickness’ and their heavy metal version of ‘Sound of Silence.’

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened at the River Valley Baptist Church on Sunday night.
Toddler accidentally shot by sibling in Burke Co. church parking lot
Walmart announced its stores would close on Thanksgiving again this year.
Off-duty officer disarms man inside Walmart in SC after road rage incident
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
Police in Ohio said a woman and child were hit by a car.
23-year-old woman, 1-year-old child struck by car, police say

Latest News

Cherokee Co. Coroner: Elderly man thrown from tractor, killed
North Charleston Police PFC Jason Marzan helped save the life of a 2-year-old girl whose arm...
‘It’s a miracle’: N. Charleston Police officer describes saving toddler’s life
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a child who was killed in an...
Coroner: Summerville 6-year-old fatally struck after falling from golf cart
Jonathan Chandler
Deputies searching for runaway teen in Anderson Co.