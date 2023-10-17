Disturbed ‘Take me Back to your Life Tour’ coming to Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Heavy metal band, ‘Disturbed’ recently announced their ‘Take me Back to your Life Tour’ dates.

The band’s website says they will perform at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville on February 20.

Disturbed is known for songs like ‘Down with the Sickness’ and their heavy metal version of ‘Sound of Silence.’

