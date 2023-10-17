Crews responding to Greenville Co. deputy-involved crash

Greenville Co. Sheriff's Office responding to deputy-involved crash.
Greenville Co. Sheriff's Office responding to deputy-involved crash.(WHNS)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Co. dispatch says crews are responding to a deputy-involved crash that happened Monday evening.

Dispatch says crews were called to a house near the area of Washington Ave. and Gordon St. Ext. in regards to a deputy-involved accident.

It is unclear at this time what events led up to the crash, or if anyone was hurt.

Our FOX Carolina crews are on scene.

Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more details.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened at the River Valley Baptist Church on Sunday night.
Toddler accidentally shot by sibling in Burke Co. church parking lot
Walmart announced its stores would close on Thanksgiving again this year.
Off-duty officer disarms man inside Walmart in SC after road rage incident
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
Police in Ohio said a woman and child were hit by a car.
23-year-old woman, 1-year-old child struck by car, police say

Latest News

Disturbed ‘Take me Back to your Life Tour’ coming to Greenville
Cherokee Co. Coroner: Elderly man thrown from tractor, killed
North Charleston Police PFC Jason Marzan helped save the life of a 2-year-old girl whose arm...
‘It’s a miracle’: N. Charleston Police officer describes saving toddler’s life
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a child who was killed in an...
Coroner: Summerville 6-year-old fatally struck after falling from golf cart