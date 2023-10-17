Greenville County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting late Monday night

(MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a shooting that took place late Monday night.

Deputies say they were responding to a call regarding gunshots around 10:30 p.m. and found a woman had been shot on Crosby Circle when they arrived on scene.

The woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Deputies say at this time there is no suspect information, but anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

Stay with FOX Carolina as we follow this story.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened at the River Valley Baptist Church on Sunday night.
Toddler accidentally shot by sibling in Burke Co. church parking lot
Walmart announced its stores would close on Thanksgiving again this year.
Off-duty officer disarms man inside Walmart in SC after road rage incident
A man was arrested by Richland County deputies after it was determined he made threats to harm...
Richland County deputies arrest man for making threats towards his family and law enforcement
Police in Ohio said a woman and child were hit by a car.
23-year-old woman, 1-year-old child struck by car, police say

Latest News

Cracking down on underage drinking in Clemson
City of Clemson looking to curb underage drinking
Cracking down on underage drinking in Clemson
Cracking down on underage drinking in Clemson
Airline passenger refuses to put on mask
Rude behavior on the rise and how to address it
Neighborhood and Church partner to create ‘Sterling Stories’ documentary
Neighborhood and Church partner to create ‘Sterling Stories’ documentary project