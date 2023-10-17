Greenville County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting late Monday night

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a shooting that took place late Monday night.

Deputies say they were responding to a call regarding gunshots around 10:30 p.m. and found a woman had been shot on Crosby Circle when they arrived on scene.

The woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Deputies say at this time there is no suspect information, but anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

