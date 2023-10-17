McDowell Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for runaway juvenile

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office says they’re looking for a runaway juvenile.

Deputies say 17-year-old Katlyn Cope was last seen at McDowell High School at around 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Cope has blonde hair and brown eyes. She is about 5′1″ tall and 145 lbs, according to deputies.

Officials say Cope may be in the Martin County, NC area.

If you know where Cope is, you’re asked to contact the McDowell Co. Sheriff’s Office.

