Neighborhood and Church partner to create ‘Sterling Stories’ documentary project

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Many communities near downtown Greenville have seen drastic changes due to an influx of new residents moving in. Some are fighting to preserve neighborhood history. A new documentary hopes to keep one community’s stories alive for years to come. For lifelong resident Dot Russell, Sterling has always been home.

“In my neighborhood we had doctors and lawyers and auto mechanics, we had grocery stores. It was an entrepreneur’s dream,” she said.

But things have changed. Challenged by blight, and now gentrification, many of the neighbors she grew up with have been priced out of their homes.

“We appreciate the new, but we also hold on very tightly to the old,” Russell said.

That’s now her mission as neighborhood association president and one way to hold on, is through stories of the past.

“You know, the people who are still here have to share that information, so they will know the grounds that they walk on and what it means,” she said.

“We wanted a way to amplify and elevate their voices, and also make sure that their goals for the future are being heard,” said Rev. Jackie Putnam, with Fourth Presbyterian Church of Greenville.

Fourth Presbyterian Church has worked alongside Sterling for 30 years. Rev. Putnam says just before the pandemic, they began working on Sterling Stories, a documentary. Through more than 40 interviews collected over 3 years, new and old residents tell their stories of the neighborhood.

“Many of them wanted to share the best parts of their neighborhood. and then some of them wanted to talk about the challenges that they’ve faced in the Sterling community,” said Rev. Putnam.

The documentary is not only keeping the stories of Sterling’s community alive, but also asking you to support them with several “action calls” (see below) including donating to the neighborhood land trust.

“The purpose of the land trust is to build homes that people can live in and afford to live there,” said Russell.

“I hope that when people walk away from having viewed the documentary, that they think wow Sterling is an incredible gift to the City of Greenville and it is a gift that needs to be preserved,” said Rev. Putnam.

All community members, are welcome to join the Sterling Stories Community Forum on Tuesday, October 17 from 6:30-8:00pm in the fellowship hall at Fourth Presbyterian Church (703 E. Washington St. Greenville, SC 29601). Light refreshments will be served. No RSVP required. You can also watch on Fourth Presbyterian’s YouTube Channel.

How you can help Sterling:

Support the Sterling Land Trust (Contact James Thompson: twinethompson31@gmail.com)

Donate funds for affordable housing builds and memorial projects in the Sterling community

Support the Sterling Community Memorial Grove project through advocacy and fundraising

Volunteer with the Sterling Pride Farm

Assist with the development of signage that clearly marks the Gateway Entrance in Historical Sterling Community

Volunteer your skills with grant writing or photography for grant applications

Support the Sterling Community Center (Contact Sylvia VanDross: svandross@greenvillecounty.org)

Volunteer to help with Sterling Community Center programs, tutoring, and leading special programs for children and seniors

Donate funds to assist with programs and community center improvements for Sterling’s children, youth, and seniors

Attend community events held at the center

Support the Sterling Neighborhood Association (Contact Dot Russell: da3russell@yahoo.com)

Volunteer to help with events and initiatives

Volunteer to help community members with home repairs when homeowners request assistance

Volunteer graphic design skills to help with Sterling communications

Raise funds for Sterling community improvements

Advocate at City and County Council meetings alongside of Sterling neighbors for affordable housing and neighborhood preservation



