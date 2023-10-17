New lawsuit filed after book pulled from Upstate school libraries

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new lawsuit involves the Pickens Co. school district, the NAACP and the ACLU of South Carolina.

The recent lawsuit centers around the book, “Stamped: Racism, Anti-Racism and You.”

The book was pulled from all Pickens Co. school libraries and classrooms last fall after multiple complaints from parents that claimed the book teaches Critical Race Theory.

The local chapter of the NAACP filed the lawsuit after the board decided to pull the book.

The district court said the group needed more details to justify their case.

The suit went to a Federal Court of Appeals which ruled the District Court must take the case again, and decide if the book can return.

Court documents say the book was being used in an English class at D.W. Daniel High school.

The principal appointed a book review committee to decide if the book was in “The best interest of the students, community and school curriculum” - after several complaints were made.

The review committee decided that the book was appropriate.

However, court documents say parents challenged the ruling again.

In October of 2022, the school decided to remove the book from classrooms after an additional review panel involving parents.

There has not been a date set for the next district court hearing.

