Officials: Trial for man accused of leaving man in burning ditch to begin

Timothy Joseph McKinney
Timothy Joseph McKinney(Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ENOREE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Solicitor’s Office said the trial for a man accused of murdering a young man will begin on Tuesday.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, Timothy McKinney was charged in connection to the homicide of 21-year-old Travis McCall on May 31.

Travis McCall
Travis McCall(Family member)

Deputies said they were called to a small first on Parker Road in Enoree. Upon arrival, officials found 21-year-old Travis McCall’s body. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said the young man’s body showed signs of strangulation, stab wounds and burns.

Officials said the burns were caused by a fire in the ditch where McCall was found in.

In McKinney’s bond hearing from June of 2021, McCall’s mother, Dana Cobb, said her son trusted McKinney and asked for the death penalty.

