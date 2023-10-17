Parents killed in head-on crash with semitruck heading to vacation, leave 3 children behind

The family was headed out of Flagstaff for a vacation when DPS says a semi-truck passed them in a no-passing zone, crashing head-on into their car.
By Holly Bock and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) – Three young children in Arizona are recovering from a deadly head-on crash that killed their parents last Tuesday.

Friends said Lindsey Watson, her husband Greg Cox and their three children were headed out for vacation when a semitruck passed them in a no-passing zone.

According to the Department of Public Safety, the truck crashed into their car head-on.

“Honestly, it’s like the worst possible thing to happen to any kid,” said Rachel Kalnbach, who worked at Threaded Together with Watson.

The couple and their kids, ages 7, 5 and 1, were heading to the San Juan River.

Eileen Baca, who also worked with Watson at Threaded Together, said the mother was excited about the trip and was talking about the Halloween costumes she was planning to make for her kids.

“She was always talking about her babies,” Baca said.

DPS said the driver of the semitruck was not arrested or cited and the investigation remains ongoing.

According to a GoFundMe created by Brittany Petrick on behalf of the family, two of the children injured are still in the hospital. The third child is in the care of immediate family members.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened at the River Valley Baptist Church on Sunday night.
Toddler accidentally shot by sibling in Burke Co. church parking lot
Walmart announced its stores would close on Thanksgiving again this year.
Off-duty officer disarms man inside Walmart in SC after road rage incident
Greenville Co. Sheriff's Office responding to deputy-involved crash.
Driver cited after crash involving Greenville County deputy
A man was arrested by Richland County deputies after it was determined he made threats to harm...
Richland County deputies arrest man for making threats towards his family and law enforcement

Latest News

Upstate neighbor asks for Halloween casket decoration to be taken down
Woman removes Halloween decorations in support of neighbor battling lung cancer
Christie and Bobby Ward
Deputies: Spartanburg husband, wife charged following kidnapping of baby
Wounded Palestinians arrive to al-Shifa hospital, following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City,...
Israel bombs Gaza region where civilians were told to seek refuge, as mediators try to unlock aid
The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a husband and wife have been taken into custody...
Deputies: Spartanburg husband, wife charged in kidnapping of baby
Defense attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin talk with client Alex Murdaugh, right,...
SC court grants stay of Alex Murdaugh’s appeal so he can seek new trial