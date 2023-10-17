Police investigating death of Texas A&M student who appeared to fall from a balcony

In a statement, Texas A&M officials offered their sympathies and support to the family and students as they continue to navigate this loss. (KBTX)
By Rusty Surette and Donnie Tuggle
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX/Gray News) - The Texas A&M Police Department confirms it is investigating the death of a student on campus Sunday morning, KBTX reports.

Britney Romero appeared to have fallen from a third-floor balcony at Dunn Hall, according to a statement from Texas A&M Vice President for Student Affairs BG Joe E. Ramirez Jr.

Romero was a freshman health major.

University officials say a Brazos County Justice of the Peace has ordered an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

In a statement, Texas A&M officials offered their sympathies and support to the family and students as they continue to navigate this loss.

“We want to emphasize that Texas A&M’s top priority is our commitment to the well-being and safety of all our students. We intend to conduct a thorough and comprehensive review of what happened immediately,” Ramirez said.

The university also shared resources for students during this difficult time, encouraging students to speak with counselors and use Texas A&M’s Helpline at 979-845-2700.

Copyright 2023 KBTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened at the River Valley Baptist Church on Sunday night.
Toddler accidentally shot by sibling in Burke Co. church parking lot
Walmart announced its stores would close on Thanksgiving again this year.
Off-duty officer disarms man inside Walmart in SC after road rage incident
Greenville Co. Sheriff's Office responding to deputy-involved crash.
Driver cited after crash involving Greenville County deputy
A man was arrested by Richland County deputies after it was determined he made threats to harm...
Richland County deputies arrest man for making threats towards his family and law enforcement

Latest News

A gallon of milk thrown smashes a passing semi-truck's windshield along K-4 on Oct. 13, 2023.
Gallon of milk thrown at passing tractor-trailer, caught on video
Natasha Webb
Deputies say missing Anderson Co. woman found
Upstate neighbor asks for Halloween casket decoration to be taken down
Woman removes Halloween decorations in support of neighbor battling lung cancer
Organisators of the meeting in support of civilian women imprisoned by Russia unfold a poster...
For the first time, Ukraine has used US-provided long-range ATACMS missiles against Russian forces